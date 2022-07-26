Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 23, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Na’tae Wallace-Harris was last seen leaving her home on 3200 North 17th Street at 4:00 pm. She may be in the area of 2300 Gratz Street.

Harris was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, green, red and black shorts, and black and white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Harris.