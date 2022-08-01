Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 27, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Aniyah Arrington was last seen on the 200 block of Furley Street around 5:00 pm.

Arrington was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans and a gold necklace, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Arrington.