Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 1, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Rihanna Alvarado was last seen on the 1600 block of N. 15th Street around 12:15 pm.

It is unknown what Alvarado had on last before she disappeared.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Alvarado.