Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy last seen on June 4, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Kapri Gordon was last seen 3800 block of Folsom Street around 1:00 pm.

Gordon was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black pants, and white Adidas sneakers, police say.

READ MORE: Teen shot 9 times throughout the body in Franklinville

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Gordon.