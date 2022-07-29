Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 27, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Bonelli Crump was last seen on the 300 block of W. School House Lane around 12:17 am.

Crump was last seen wearing an oversized black hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Crump.