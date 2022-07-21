Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 19, 2022.

Police say 14-year-old Amaya Gillard Wright was last seen on the 600 block of North 57th Street around 1:00 pm.

Wright was last seen .wearing a green shirt and black pants, police say.

READ MORE: Proposed $1.3B arena would move Philadelphia 76ers to Center City

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Wright.