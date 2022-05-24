Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 13th, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Stacey Rivera was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 9:15 am.

At this time, it is unknown what Rivera wore when she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Robinson.

