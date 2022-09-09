Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Monday.

Police say 13-year-old Ashani Smith was last seen on the 1100 block of E Stafford Street around 8:36 am. She likes to frequent the 5600 block of Sprague Street.

Smith was last seen wearing a black hoody, black leggings, black Crocs, and pierced nose. police said.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.