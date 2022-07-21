Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 18, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Isaiah Barrett was last seen on the 1800 block of Brunner Street around 9:30 pm. Police suspect, he is in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Barrett was last seen black pants, a red shirt, gray baseball hat, and a black & orange trimmed backpack, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Barrett.