Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on Sunday.

Police say 13-year-old Alexys Castro was last seen on the 7100 block of Eastwood Street at 7:00 pm.

Castro was last seen wearing a light blue hoody, black jeans, and black sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Castro.

