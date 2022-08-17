Sincere is 13 years old 5’7, 120 lbs, light complexion, thin build, with brown eyes and black hair;

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on August 12, 2022.

Police say 13-year-old Sincere Williams was last seen at his home on the 1900 block of South 20th Street around 9:00 am.

He last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas track pants, a black hat, and dark sneakers, police say.

READ MORE: 5 people in total shot, 2 fighting for their lives after 2 men fired over 80 gunshots at a West Philadelphia block

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.