Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 14, 2022.
Police say 12-year-old Kahmyiah Tunnell was last seen on the 6500 block of North Beechwood Street around 3:45 pm.
Tunnell was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say. She could be in the Germantown Avenue area.
READ MORE: Missing 12-year-old girl last seen North Beechwood Street
Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Tunnell.