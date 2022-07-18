She is 5′ 0″, 130 lbs., , thin build, brown eyers and black hair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 14, 2022.

Police say 12-year-old Kahmyiah Tunnell was last seen on the 6500 block of North Beechwood Street around 3:45 pm.

Tunnell was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say. She could be in the Germantown Avenue area.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Tunnell.