Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen Tuesday.

Police say 12-year-old Bailey Avarengas Castaneda was last seen on the 1100 block of South 13th Street around 6:00 pm.

Castaneda was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact South Detectives Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Castaneda.