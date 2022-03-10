Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen on March 9, 2022.
Police say 11-year-old Tymirah Brown was last seen at her home on the 4600 block of Fernhill Road around 2:40 pm.
Brown was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, gray jeans, and black sneakers, police say.
Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Brown.