Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing teen last seen on March 8, 2022.

Police say 11-year-old Nasyre Jones was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street around 1:45 pm.

Smith was last seen wearing a white hoody with a red/black Champion logo, light gray sweatpants, and a pair of green Nautica clogs.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jones.