Tahzere Jones has been missing since Friday

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing child last seen on March 4, 2022.

Police say 11-year-old Tahzere Jones was last seen on the 2600 block of West Thompson Street around 3:39 pm.

Jones was last seen wearing a red Nike sweatsuit, black North Face coat, brown Timberland boots, or red Nike Jordan sneakers. Police say Jones traveled to Willingboro, New Jersey in the past by crossing Ben Franklin Bridge.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Jones.