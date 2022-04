Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Sunday that a 10-year-old missing girl had been located.

Police say 10-year-old Cailey Ford went missing on Friday around 4:00 pm on the 6300 block of Chew Avenue.

Ford was last seen wearing a black Shayla, light blue denim jacket, dark blue jeans, black Uggs and a burgundy purse.

Police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Ford.