This weekend, 51 of the country’s most talented and educated women are traveling to compete in the Miss America Competition, including Miss New Jersey 2023.

The South Jersey native and Rider University Musical Theatre graduate is preparing to board her plane to Orlando, FL to compete for her chance to become the next Miss America and win a $60,000 tuition scholarship.

PHL17’s Alyssa Cristelli talks with Miss New Jersey 2023, Victoria Mozitis in an exclusive interview as she prepares to take the stage in just five days.

You can watch the competition at watchmissamerica.com

January 9th @ 7:00 pm ET Miss America’s Teen Preliminary Competition

January 10th @ 7:00 pm ET Miss America Preliminary Competition

January 13th @ 7:00 pm ET Miss America’s Teen Finals

January 14th @ 7:00 pm ET Miss America Finals

