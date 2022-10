The 22nd annual Miss Caribbean US 2022 pageant takes place Sunday October 7th at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown. The organization aims to promote positive images and encourage young women to develop confidence and awareness of the arts, culture, unity and diversity of the Caribbean nations. The reigning queen, Tynecia Wilson Miss Caribbean US 2021 is excited to crown the newest winner.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction