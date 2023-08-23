The Miracle League of Mercer County, a non-profit baseball league provides people with specials need the opportunity to play baseball in a fully inclusive environment…and that environment is getting ready to receive a major makeover thanks to generous community donations.

After 19 years of wear and tear combined with damage caused by a tornado that swept through the area in April, the Miracle League of Mercer County is moving forward with a 200-thousand-dollar renovation to fully upgrade their field of dreams.

75 thousand dollars was donated within two months of the tornado…and soon, a state-of-the-art filed turf specifically designed for The Miracle League will be installed. Miracle League representatives say the turf is a cooler, drier and safer surface that will allow players to continue to play the game they love for another 20 years. The new playing surface will be installed by the end of this month, just in time for opening day on September 9th.

Miracle League representatives say they’re still in need of donations to help pay for the new field.