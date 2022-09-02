Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three men are wanted after they attempted to rob an Harrowgate mechanic shop Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of E Atlantic Street at approximately 12:53 pm.

According to police, three armed men entered the shop and approached a 44-year-old man employee. The suspects took his wallet and firearm. They demanded the employee to give them the safe, which he told them there wasn’t one.

Angry, one of the suspects struck the employee in the head with a gun, took a cable box they wrongfully thought was DVR to the security cameras, and fled the scene in a Ford Taurus, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division 215-685-9854 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.