Over 500,000 Philadelphia-area residents will travel this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

Statistics show that this year could be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend in the Philadelphia-area since 2000 with close to 42.3 million Americans traveling in total.

According to AAA, nearly 42,000 travelers were expected to fly to their destinations this weekend, which is up 9% from last year, and more than 90% of Philadelphia-area travelers will travel by car, which is up 6% from last year.



PHL Airport tweeted some tips from for travel during the summer season, which includes parking in the economy lot, and checking with airlines for latest flight updates.

Before you hit the road, check out AAA’s tips for drivers traveling this summer:

AAA reminds drivers to make sure they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand.

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Basic tool kit

Blanket

Rain jacket or poncho

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Nearly 4 million passengers will depart from Philadelphia International Airport this summer, according to the airport.

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan spent the morning at PHL Airport with a live report.