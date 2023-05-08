We’ve all heard of the Music Grammy Awards, but did you know your favorite hairstylist can also win a Grammy Award?

The Barber Grammy Awards is a worldwide event held at the Barber Expo in Connecticut. With eight different categories including, ‘Hometown Hero’, ‘Rookie of the Year’, ‘A-lister of the Year’ and ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’, the prestigious award holds the names of only the best.

Miguel Nieves, owner of Champions Grooming, and the only Pennsylvania Finalist for the Barber Grammy Entrepreneur of the Year Award, joined us in studio to talk about the award, and what winning would mean to him.

Voting for the finalists ends tomorrow, May 9, and the winner will be announced on May 20.

You can find more information about Champion Grooming here, and vote for the finalists, here.