Today is the last day of Woman’s History Month!

We wanted to highlight and let you meet the the amazing women who make PHL17 Morning News possible:

  • Brejamin Perkins- Reporter
  • Alyssa Sullivan- Multimedia Journalist
  • Jayna Magras- Producer/ host of Magras at the Market
  • Taylor Carmichael- Production Coordinator
  • Darian Kurkral- Production Coordinator
  • Jessica Yakubovsky – Digital Content Producer
  • Jennifer Lewis Hall- Host of Politics In Focus
  • Monica Cryan- Meteorologist
  • Kelsey Fabian- Reporter/ Fill-in Anchor
  • Alex Butler- Reporter
  • Jenna Meissner- Traffic Anchor
  • Amanda VanAllen- Anchor

From writing, editing, hosting, and producing our morning show, we thank these women for all they do!