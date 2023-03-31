Today is the last day of Woman’s History Month!
We wanted to highlight and let you meet the the amazing women who make PHL17 Morning News possible:
- Brejamin Perkins- Reporter
- Alyssa Sullivan- Multimedia Journalist
- Jayna Magras- Producer/ host of Magras at the Market
- Taylor Carmichael- Production Coordinator
- Darian Kurkral- Production Coordinator
- Jessica Yakubovsky – Digital Content Producer
- Jennifer Lewis Hall- Host of Politics In Focus
- Monica Cryan- Meteorologist
- Kelsey Fabian- Reporter/ Fill-in Anchor
- Alex Butler- Reporter
- Jenna Meissner- Traffic Anchor
- Amanda VanAllen- Anchor
From writing, editing, hosting, and producing our morning show, we thank these women for all they do!