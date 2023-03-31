Today is the last day of Woman’s History Month!

We wanted to highlight and let you meet the the amazing women who make PHL17 Morning News possible:

Brejamin Perkins- Reporter

Alyssa Sullivan- Multimedia Journalist

Jayna Magras- Producer/ host of Magras at the Market

Taylor Carmichael- Production Coordinator

Darian Kurkral- Production Coordinator

Jessica Yakubovsky – Digital Content Producer

Jennifer Lewis Hall- Host of Politics In Focus

Monica Cryan- Meteorologist

Kelsey Fabian- Reporter/ Fill-in Anchor

Alex Butler- Reporter

Jenna Meissner- Traffic Anchor

Amanda VanAllen- Anchor

From writing, editing, hosting, and producing our morning show, we thank these women for all they do!