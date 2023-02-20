There she is, the 2023 Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia Outstanding Teen have been named.

For the first time in 102 years, the new Misses were crowned at a ceremony at the prestigious Lincoln University, a Historically Black College located in the rolling hills of Chester County.

The new 2023 Miss Philadelphia is 20-year-old Jacqueline Means, and the 2023 Miss Philadelphia Outstanding Teen is 15-year-old Eva DelRicci.

The 2023 Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia Outstanding teen joined us in studio to tell us about the ceremony and what each of them wants to accomplish in this new role.

Both of the new Misses will receive a scholarship of more than $150K including a full scholarship to Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia Outstanding teen will act as role models and ambassadors for the city and will make over 100 appearances throughout the year.

Both of them will also represent Philadelphia at the Miss Pennsylvania competition and if they win, they will go on to represent Pennsylvania at the Miss America Competition.

We are so proud of the 2023 Miss Philadelphia and Miss Philadelphia outstanding teen and we can’t wait to see all they accomplish throughout this new year.