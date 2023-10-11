You may have noticed a new face on the PHL17 Morning Show today!

Well… we are excited to finally announce that PHL17 has a new morning news anchor! Please join us in giving a warm welcome to Jimmy Marlow.

Jimmy has only been here for a little bit, but we are already in love with his infectious energy and can’t wait to see all of the amazing things he does on the show.

P.S. Amanda and Kelsey aren’t going anywhere, we will now have a team of three anchors in the morning bringing you all the news you need to know.