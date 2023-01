If you’re looking for a fun family-friendly way to spend your weekend, look no further than Franklin Square.

This weekend you can meet Disney Princesses, Ana and Elsa from Frozen, Isabella from Encanto, have lots of winter activity fun, and have a blast during the Ice Princess Weekend.

All the fun will take place at Franklin Square from 5-7pm this weekend January 20th and 21st.

You can find out more information here.