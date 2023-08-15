The Media Little League is getting ready for game one of the Little League World Series, after an impressive season run.

On Friday, the team successfully defeated a Northwest Washington DC team, 2-0, and punched their ticket to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

As this is the first time a team from Delco has gone to the LL World Series since the 1980s, Delaware County residents couldn’t be any prouder.

Our very own Delco resident, Monica Cryan, said “I might be a little biased because I was born and raised in Media and still live in Media but. this is just such an experience for them, and we couldn’t be any more excited.”

PHL17 spoke to Media Little League manager, Tom Bradley. whose advice for the team was. “hit, hit, and hit, we want to hit the ball and score some runs… if we can do that there’s not a lot of teams that can beat us. We gotta have good pitching and good bats, lots of teams here are bigger than us… but we’re gonna give it out best shot and do what we can for Media and the state of Pennsylvania.”

The team even got a shoutout from the Phillies, saying, “Congratulations to the Media Little League Team for advancing to the Little League World Series with a 7th inning walk off win Today vs Washington Dc in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final” and then shouted them out on Twitter (“X”), saying, “LET’S GOOOOO!!!!”

The team will is gearing up to play in Williamsport on Wednesday, August 16th, at 7 p.m.