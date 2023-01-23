Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has ordered all flags in the city to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Jerry Blavat.

Jerry Blavat, known as “The Geater with the Heater” or the “The Boss with the Sauce” was part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the age of 13 in 1953.

“Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator with the Heater,’ was a Philadelphia legend, a one-of-a-kind entertainer, and a dear friend to many,” said Mayor Kenney. “I and so many others will miss him terribly. He brought a lot of happiness into our lives, and we are grateful for his gift of sharing and celebrating music over so many years, and for his contributions to the sound, culture, and spirit of our city.

“Thank you Jerry, for using your gift to make your beloved Philadelphia a better and more joyful place all these years.”