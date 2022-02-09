Philadelphia (WPHL)- A huge water main break in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood is causing transit and traffic delays this morning,

BREAKING ‼️ massive water main break near 56th and Chester Ave in Kingsessing. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/3CN2e33GIt — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) February 9, 2022

The break occurred somewhere in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue. PHL17 cameras caught water flowing for blocks around the area. Residents are reporting water issues, but the Philadelphia Water Department has yet to say how many of its customers are impacted, or how long it will take to get that water main shut off. Independence Charter School West announced it will be virtual today due to the massive flooding surrounding the building. SEPTA says Route 13 will operate between 49th and Chester due to the water main break.

Rte 13: Shuttle buses will operate between 49th & Chester and Yeadon Loop due to a water main break near 56th & Chester. Delays are expected. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 9, 2022

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.