Firefighters are battling a roaring forest fire that erupted in Ocean County, New Jersey, last night.

After a tough night of battling blazes, the Manchester Township Fire Department confirmed that the fire had reached 3,859 acres in size and was about 50% confirmed.

Last night when the fire began, residents living between Division Street and Myrtle Street received an evacuation alert urging them to leave their homes and seek shelter at Manchester High School.

Shortly after, mandatory evacuations were issued to all residents at Division St., Route 70, Horicon Ave, and Beckerville Road.

In an update at 10 a.m., Manchester Fire Department officials informed the press that all residents have returned to their homes and all evacuations have been lifted.

As of now, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.