PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– A 19-year-old male victim has been identified after he was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 19 at 1:33 a.m., Philadelphia police were called to the 500 block of North Creighton Street for multiple 911 calls that indicated there was a shootout and multiple victims.

When officers arrived they found nine gunshot victims and a large crowd of people who were gathered for a birthday party.

All the victims were transported to either Presbyterian Hospital and CHOP either by 16th District Police Officers, Medics, and/ or private vehicles.

The victims are as follows:

Victim #1: Identified as 19-year-old Kevin July, was shot multiple times in his face and throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

Victim #2: 21-year-old black female, shot five time in both legs. Currently in stable condition.

Victim#3: 20-year-old black female, shot in the right calf. Currently in stable condition

Victim#4: 21-year-old black female, shot in the back of the left leg. Currently in stable condition.

Victim#5: 20-year-old black female, received aid for a graze wound to the left shoulder.

Victim #6: 47-year-old black male, shot in his upper back. Currently in stable condition.

Victim #7: 51-year-old black female, shot in the left leg. Currently in stable condition.

Victim#8: 17 year old female, received aid for a graze wound to inner thigh.

Victim #9 17 year old female, shot in the lower left leg.

At this point the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is still investigating the motive of this shooting and no arrest has been made.