The school district of Philadelphia has announced they will be implementing masks following winter break.

Masks will be required for all students and staff from January 3rd through January 13th.

This comes as “a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism and prioritize in-person learning after the winter break.”, said the district in a press release.

Students, employees, and families can pick up free COVID-19 testing kits at:

South Philadelphia High School 2101 S. Broad St.

2101 S. Broad St. Samuel Fels High School 5500 Langdon Street

5500 Langdon Street Overbrook High School 5898 Lancaster Ave

5898 Lancaster Ave MLK High School 6100 Stenton Ave.

6100 Stenton Ave. Thomas Edison High School 151 West Luzerne Street

You can find more information on philasd.org and the COVID-19 protocol page.