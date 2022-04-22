Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three armed masked men who attempted to steal from a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.

The incident happened on April 14th, 2022, at 2200 Island Avenue around 3:45 am.

Police say three males entered Gas and Go and attempted to break into two video game machines and an ATM.

One of the men, police say, had a handgun, and a fourth man was outside, keeping lookout. Police say the suspects could not get into the machines and fled on Woodland Avenue in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

According to the police, nothing was taken.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

