Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three armed masked men who attempted to steal from a Southwest Philadelphia gas station.
The incident happened on April 14th, 2022, at 2200 Island Avenue around 3:45 am.
Police say three males entered Gas and Go and attempted to break into two video game machines and an ATM.
One of the men, police say, had a handgun, and a fourth man was outside, keeping lookout. Police say the suspects could not get into the machines and fled on Woodland Avenue in a blue Hyundai Elantra.
According to the police, nothing was taken.
READ MORE: Man fatally shot in the right temple on Indiana Avenue
Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc