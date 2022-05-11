Philadelphia (WPHL)- An Philadelphia officer shot a man inside a police building after allegedly lunging at officers with a screwdriver.

The incident happened at the 39th District Building in hunting park around 9:20 am Wednesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man wearing a mask came to the customer service window inside the district building. The officer couldn’t hear what the man was saying. In an attempt to listen to what the man was saying, police say the officer opened the side door.

The man lunged inside the operations room once it was opened, armed with a screwdriver, police say. He started scuffling with officers inside the room while wielding a screwdriver.

Police say while the scuffle was going on, one of the officers in the room, a 32-year-old woman fired at least one gunshot at the man striking him in the torso. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

One of the officers involved in the fight suffered wounds to the head, police say. Another officer involved in the fight sustained injuries on his elbow. The wounds the officers sustained are not from the screwdriver, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

