Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who robbed Dunkin Donuts with a weapon in Center City.

The incident happened at 1509 Chestnut Street around 5:30 am Thursday.

According to police, an unknown man wearing a black balaclava, light color hooded sweatshirt and black “New Balance” track pants went behind the counter. The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The employee gave the suspect $700 and then the suspect fled the scene, police say.

Police believe this suspect is the same man who robbed Dunkin Donuts on June 14, 2022, at 5:21 am with a knife.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.