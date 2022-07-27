40 years old, 5’10”, 170lbs., wearing a black knit “Adidas” hat and all dark colored clothing.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man dressed in all black with a ski mask robbed a elderly man on July 15, 2022 in Philadelphia’s Yorktown neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of W. Girard Avenue around 2:20 pm.

According to police, a 70-year-old man went inside a store on the block and when he left a man wearing a black knit “Adidas” hat and all dark colored clothing approached him.

The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and took $75 from his hand, police said. This caused the victim to lose his balance and fall.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by medics, where he was told he had suffered a fractured hip, police said.

After taking the victim’s money the suspect fled and was last seen east towards Watts Street, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.