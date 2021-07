Marilu Henner has been gracing television and movie screens for decades, but now she’s headed to Bucks County for her newest adventure!

“The Marilu Henner Show” will be a live performance coming to the Bucks County Playhouse from July 29th through August 15th.

She’s bringing her dance moves, singing skills and her one-of-a-kind memory to show off on stage.

You can get tickets at buckscountyplayhouse.org.