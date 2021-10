Marci Hopkins tells us how to deal with addictions. Hopkins says their are many programs to choose from and doing research in your area to find the right fit is key.

Hopkins dealt with her own addiction and has now been sober for years. She is also a sexual abuse survivor and her parents were alcoholics.

Her new book that is coming out soon called “Chaos to Clarity” not only explains her story but will help you see the signs of addiction soon to react on it.