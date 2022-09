Add Maple Acres Farm Market to your fall bucket list ASAP! The hidden gem is located in Plymouth Meeting and boasts acres of home grown veggies, fruits and fields of flowers for days. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got an early morning peak at how the beloved farm serves the community, as they’re open every day of the year except Christmas. They offer hay rides most weekends and you can also pick 100 flowers for only six dollars! Visit Maple Acres Farm for details.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction