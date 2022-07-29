Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Mill Creek section that left a woman dead.

The incident happened on the 700 block of North 46th Street around 11:11 pm Thursday.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a 54-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck on the street.

She was rushed by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:34 pm, police said.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Mary Fisher from Mantua.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.