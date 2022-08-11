Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022.

Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street.

It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.

READ MORE: Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McBride.