Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting on Folsom Street that claimed that life of one man and injured another.

Police say the incident occurred at 9:47 p.m. on the 3900 block of Folsom Street in Mantua.

The first victim is a 22-year-old man who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The second victim is a 22-year-old man who was found suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

Both victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the first victim was pronounced dead, and the second victim is listed in critical condition.

Police say no motive has been found and the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division.