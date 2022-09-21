Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for two individuals who robbed a Rita’s Water Ice store in the city’s Germantown section.

The incident happened on September 4 2022, at 5815 Wayne Avenue around 5:30 pm,

According to police, a black BMW pulled behind an unknown woman when she approached the counter to place an order. An unidentified man comes out of the vehicle, pulls out a black handgun with a green laser sight, and demands all the money in the cash register.

Once the gunman received the money, the woman walked to the BMW and entered the driver’s front seat, police said. The gunman entered into the passenger side, and they fled northbound on Wayne Avenue towards Rittenhouse Street.

On September 10, 2022, the same man went back to the store to attempt to rob the store again, police said. The suspect made an order, and then later, he pulled out the black handgun with the green laser sight and demanded money.

Police say the employee shut the window and took cover. After the suspect failed to open the cover after trying several times, police say he ran off northbound on Wayne Ave towards Rittenhouse.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.