Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are fighting for their lives after police say they were involved in a shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened in Philadelphia’s Felton section in the 4800 block of Gransback Street around 8:40 pm.

According to police, a 31-year-old female was shot in her chest. Officers drove her to Temple University Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition by medics.

A 28-year-old man arrived in a private vehicle to Saint Christopher Hospital with gunshot wounds in his shoulder and neck, police say. Medics placed the man in critical condition.

Police say no weapons have been found but both the man and woman is being held as prisoners.