Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Fox Chase neighborhood, where a man was fatally shot in the head.

The incident happened on the 8500 block of Verree Road around 10:26 pm Saturday.

According to police, an unidentified man was found inside a burning car. The Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the scene to put out the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, medics on the scene found a gunshot wound on the man’s head, police say. Doctors pronounced the man dead at the scene at 11:17 pm.

Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.