Buckingham Township, Pa. (WPHL)– A Scranton man drove to his roommate’s family home in Bucks County and set a fire that killed a elderly man, police say.

The incident happened on Dec. 5th, 2021, in the 5700 block of Private Drive in Buckingham Township around 3:07 a.m.

Christopher George Gillie, 61, of Dunmore, was charged with setting Buckingham Township home on fire. Photo credit to “Bucks County District Attorney Office”



According to police, 61-year-old Christopher George Gillie, resides with the victim granddaughter in Dunmore, Lackawanna County. He is being charged with homicide and attempted homicide, after allegedly stealing his roommate car, driving to her grandparents home, and setting a fire that killed his roommate grandfather, investigators say.

Buckingham Township police arrived at 3:15 a.m. and found a female resident outside of the house, but she stated, “My husband was still inside, according to police.”

Police say, the house was fully involved with flames and smoke and initial efforts to gain access were unsuccessful until fire personnell were able to finally reach the person in the home.

The male, identified as 81-year-old Julius Drelick, who police say was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I can’t stop thinking about that chairlift frozen in place by the fire in the middle of the stairs,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “The defendant’s intentional fire caused the electrical short to the chairlift just after Mrs. Drelick used it to escape the fire and prevented Mr. Drelick from doing the same thing.”

Photo credit to “Bucks County District Attorney Office” ﻿

Photo credit to “Bucks County District Attorney Office” ﻿

Photo credit to “Bucks County District Attorney Office” ﻿

Photo credit to “Bucks County District Attorney Office” ﻿

Surveillance footage showed a light-colored sports utility vehicle travelling up the driveway toward 5777 Private Drive at approximately 2:04 a.m., and driving away from the home at 2:53 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Police say they found Gillie with the house keys to the 5777 Private Drive home in his pocket and an older style rifle was sitting in plain view on the rear seat of the vehicle. The rifle was positively identified as belonging to the Drelicks and had been hanging above their fireplace mantle, in the same room where the K9 detected accelerants, according to police.

Gillie is being charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated arson, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess firearms, two counts each of burglary and criminal trespassing and three counts of arson endangering persons, according to court documents and criminal complaint.