Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Police say 65-year-old Keith Dixon was last seen on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue. From the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike, Dixon was seen wearing a camouflage hat with “NAVY” written on it, oversized black sunglasses, a light blue hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white and blue PUMA sneakers.

It is unknown if Dixon served in the Navy and the exact day and time he went missing, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Dixon.