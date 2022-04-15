Kristopher Kendall, 22, last seen in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

According to police, a 22-year-old Kristopher Kendall was last seen on the 300 block of South 15th Street at midnight.

Kendall was last seen wearing a maroon Temple University sweatshirt, red puma slides, and blue jeans.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Kendall.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

