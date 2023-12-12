SEPTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who stabbed someone at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

Police say the stabbing occurred at 9:15 a.m. near the turnstiles for the Market-Frankford Line.

The suspect may have boarded an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train following the incident, police believe.

SEPTA Transit Police, Philadelphia Police, and Upper Darby Police are working to identify the suspect and the circumstances of the stabbing.

The following image was released by SEPTA Transit Police in hopes the suspect can be identified.

If you have any information SEPTA Transit Police urge you to call them at (215) 580-8111.